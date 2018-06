AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday said it would target acquisitions for its nutritional division as it aims for continuing profit growth in the coming years.

The company also said it expected “high single digit” growth in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the years from 2019 to 2021. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)