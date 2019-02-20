Switzerland Market Report
February 20, 2019 / 8:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Freight forwarder DSV denies media report of deal talks with Kuehne & Nagel

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Wednesday it was not in deal talks with its Swiss peer Kuehne & Nagel as reported by publication The Loadstar.

The Loadstar, citing unidentified market sources, had reported that DSV was in advanced talks to “be taken over by Kuehne & Nagel”.

“We are not. It is a hoax,” a DSV spokeswoman told Reuters. Kuehne & Nagel declined to comment.

DSV has submitted an offer for another Swizz rival, Panalpina, which in return is weighing a separate deal with Kuwait’s Agility Group. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below