UPDATE 1-DSV lifts outlook as chaotic freight market provides silver lining

COPENHAGEN, July 29 (Reuters) - Freight forwarder DSV Panalpina on Thursday posted forecast-beating quarterly earnings and raised its 2021 operating profit outlook for the third time this year as it benefits from high freight rates amid disruptions to the global supply chain.

Global disruptions due to COVID-19, reduced air activity and major congestion at ports due in part to backed up container ships have upended logistics networks over the past year.

“The (freight) markets have been chaotic since the start of COVID,” DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.

The tight capacity and bottlenecks have occurred in tandem with increased consumer demand for material goods following the pandemic, which has been pushing freight rates to record levels, according to DSV.

“We could not travel, go to restaurants or concerts and the consumers then used their excess liquidity to buy material goods which has led to a large increase in transport volumes,” Andersen said.

He expects the challenges in the sea freight market to continue into 2022, while the air freight market would not see improvements until 2023 or 2024 as long-haul flights remain very limited due to COVID-19.

Around half of the world’s air freight is carried in the belly of passenger planes, Andersen said.

But the chaotic conditions and hence higher freight rates are a silver lining to the Danish company, allowing it to lift its profit outlook for the third time this year.

DSV now expects operating profit before special earnings of 12.5-13 billion crowns this year compared to a previous forecast given in June of 11.75-12.5 billion crowns.

Its shares were up 1.7% at 0730 GMT.

Its second-quarter operating profit before special items stood at 3.57 billion Danish crowns ($569.11 million), topping the 3.35 billion expected by 22 analysts for the April-June quarter in a company poll.