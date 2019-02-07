DSV focused on going through with Panalpina takeover -CEO

* Deal has been rebuffed by top Panalpina shareholder

* Q4 EBIT 1.34 bln crowns (Reuters poll: 1.41 bln)

* Revenue 20.95 bln crowns (Reuters poll: 20.19 bln)

* Shares down 2.45 pct in early trade

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Danish logistics firm DSV is still focused on taking over peer Panalpina despite a snub of its $4 billion-plus bid from the Swiss company’s top shareholder this week, DSV’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are focusing all our efforts on this case that we are in the middle of right now,” Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters after the company announced in-line fourth quarter results.

“We are fully focused on going through with this transaction now,” he said, declining to give any details about possible negotiations with Panalpina or its shareholders.

The snub of DSV by Panalpina’s top shareholder the Ernst Goehner Foundation, which owns a stake of nearly 46 percent, could mean that he must raise his cash-and-shares bid to convince important investors to back the proposal.

“If we had considered the case closed we should have issued a stock exchange announcement, and we haven’t,” Andersen said when asked if there were on-going negotiations.

It was the second time in a few months DSV encountered resistance in Switzerland as CEVA Logistics in October rejected DSV’s $1.55 billion approach and subsequently deepened ties with French shipper CMA CGM.

The 20 largest freight forwarders control only about a third of the market, making the industry potentially ripe for takeovers or partnerships as companies seek to boost profitability and take advantage of economies of scale.

DSV expects operating profit before special items of 5.9-6.3 billion Danish crowns ($900-960 million) this year up from 5.45 billion last year. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2019 operating profit of 5.98 billion crowns.

“It has been more difficult to give a guidance this year than it has been for many years. If we end in the low end of the range we will be disappointed,” Andersen said, referring to economic uncertainties.

Shares in DSV were down 2.45 percent at 0822 GMT.