DTE Energy to buy natural gas gathering, pipeline in Louisiana for $2.25 bln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - DTE Energy’s midstream business said on Friday it would buy a natural gas gathering system and pipeline in Louisiana’s Haynesville shale for $2.25 billion in cash.

DTE Midstream will make the acquisition from Momentum Midstream and Indigo Natural Resources.

The deal, which also includes a $400 million milestone payment upon completion of the gathering pipeline in the second half of 2020, is immediately accretive to DTE Midstream, DTE said. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)