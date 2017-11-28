FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit rejects challenge to Mich. nuclear plant license
November 28, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

D.C. Circuit rejects challenge to Mich. nuclear plant license

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has rejected a challenge by the anti-nuclear advocacy group Beyond Nuclear to the federal government’s license for a now shelved nuclear power plant by DTE Electric Co. on Lake Erie.

The decision on Monday by a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia gives Michigan-based DTE the option of building the project in the future, although the utility has said it has no immediate plans to construct it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Aeg9eV

