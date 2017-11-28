D.C. Circuit rejects challenge to Mich. nuclear plant license

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has rejected a challenge by the anti-nuclear advocacy group Beyond Nuclear to the federal government’s license for a now shelved nuclear power plant by DTE Electric Co. on Lake Erie.

The decision on Monday by a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia gives Michigan-based DTE the option of building the project in the future, although the utility has said it has no immediate plans to construct it.

