Britain's JD Sports transfers ownership of DTLR Villa to U.S. unit

July 5 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it had transferred the ownership of retailer DTLR Villa to its U.S. unit, Genesis Topco, to align all its businesses in the United States under one entity and ease its expansion in the country.

“It was always JD’s intention for DTLR to be part of the Genesis sub-group but the requirement for speed and certainty of execution... meant that it was more appropriate for the Group to initially acquire DTLR directly,” said JD, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer.