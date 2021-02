FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million.

The acquisition is JD’s second one in the United States in less than two months after it bought Shoe Palace in December, as the retailer expands its business in the West Coast.