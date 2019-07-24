Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2019 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE telecoms company du warns of second-half revenue decline

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates telecoms company du expects its revenue to continue to decline in the second half of 2019, CEO Osman Sultan told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

The company on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of 464 million UAE dirhams ($126.3 million), up 2.4 percent from the same period last year, on revenue down 4.8 percent.

He declined to provide a profit forecast for the second half. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below