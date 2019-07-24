UAE telecoms company du warns of second-half revenue decline

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates telecoms company du expects its revenue to continue to decline in the second half of 2019, CEO Osman Sultan told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

The company on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of 464 million UAE dirhams ($126.3 million), up 2.4 percent from the same period last year, on revenue down 4.8 percent.

He declined to provide a profit forecast for the second half. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman)