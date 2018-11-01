Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 1, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UAE telco du Q3 net profit falls 7.4 pct

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co (EITC), known as du, posted a 7.4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates’ No. 2 telecom operator reported a net profit after royalty of 441 million dirhams ($120 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 476 million dirhams a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to 3.3 billion dirhams, the company said.

SICO Bahrain and EFG Hermes forecast du would make a quarterly net profit of 467.15 million dirhams and 457.01 million dirhams, respectively.

Rival Etisalat last week reported a 4.2 percent drop in third-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.