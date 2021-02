Duane Morris is expanding its reach in Texas, announcing on Tuesday that it has opened a Dallas office as its third location in the Lone Star State.

Leading Duane Morris’ charge into Dallas is a four-lawyer trial team from Barnes & Thornburg – Robert Castle III, Randy Gordon, Jamie Welton and Lucas Wohlford. All four are joining the Philadelphia-founded law firm as partners.

