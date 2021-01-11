Dubai Aerospace Enterprise hires banks for dollar bonds - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies, has hired banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to arrange fixed income investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DAE, owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is looking to sell benchmark bonds with maturities of four and/or seven years, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.