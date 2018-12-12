Dubai Aerospace signs $535 mln revolving credit facility

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) said on Wednesday it signed a $535 million four-year unsecured revolving credit facility, inlcuding the option to increase to $600 million.

The deal was arranged by Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD as sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, DAE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The initial commitment of $535 million is from a group of eight regional banks, it said, adding the facility brings DAE’s total unsecured revolving credit facilities to $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Tom Arnold)