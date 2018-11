DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) said on Thursday it had signed a new unsecured $720 million revolving credit facility with a group of nine international banks based in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

DAE did not disclose the names of the banks. It said in a statement the credit facility had a maturity of five years. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Davide Barbuscia)