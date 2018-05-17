Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, is in talks to purchase 400 single aisle jets from Airbus and Boeing , its chief executive said on Thursday.

DAE, controlled by the government of Dubai, is interested in buying Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX jets, CEO Firoz Tarapore told Reuters in an interview.

Boeing declined to comment. Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)