FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, is in talks to purchase 400 single aisle jets from Airbus and Boeing , its chief executive said on Thursday.

DAE, controlled by the government of Dubai, is interested in buying Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX jets, CEO Firoz Tarapore told Reuters in an interview.

Boeing declined to comment. Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.