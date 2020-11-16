Dubai Aerospace Enterprise hires banks for dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies, has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DAE, owned by sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, hired Bank ABC ABCB.BH, Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, GIB, Goldman Sachs GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N, Mizuho 8411.T, Natixis CNAT.PA and Truist Securities TFC.N.

An issuance of 5-1/4-year senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks on the deal said.