Dubai airport passenger traffic up 1.8 pct in July

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travellers, recorded a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic in July, its operator said on Wednesday.

Dubai airport, the hub of airlines Emirates and flydubai, handled 8.2 million passengers last month, compared with 8.06 million a year earlier.

It was the airport’s second busiest month ever after August 2017, when 8.23 million passengers used the airport, said operator Dubai Airports in a statement.

For the seven months to July 31, passenger traffic was up 1.6 percent to 51.9 million.

The airport has seen passenger traffic slow this year after 15 years of strong increases.

Cargo handled at the airport rose 4.8 percent to 223,488 tonnes in July and in the first seven months of the year was down 1.6 percent to 1.5 million tonnes. Another airport which is under development, Al Maktoum International, handles a significant amount of Dubai’s air cargo. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)