Dubai airport's October passenger traffic rises 2.1 pct

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The number of passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport rose 2.1 percent in October, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.

Seven million passengers used the airport in October, compared with 6.9 million in the same month a year ago.

In the first ten months of the year, 74.5 million passengers used the airport, up 1.5 percent.

Passenger traffic growth at Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international travellers, has slowed this year after 15 years of robust increases.

The airport handled 237,499 tonnes of cargo in October, up 2.5 percent. Total cargo handled so far this year has fallen 0.9 percent to 2.1 million tonnes, said Dubai Airports.

Another airport, Al Maktoum International, also handles Dubai’s air cargo. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)