Dubai repays $750 million bonds due in October

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai has repaid $750 million in bonds that reached maturity on Oct. 5, the department of finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Upon maturity, all the notes were redeemed in full,” it said.

Dubai sold $2 billion in dual-tranche bonds last month, its first sale in public debt markets in six years, as it seeks to boost finances hit by the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams)