DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The boards of the Dubai government’s Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and state developer Meydan City Corporation have been restructured, the ruler of Dubai said on Saturday.

ICD, the government’s main investment arm, will now be led by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a statement on his website announcing the changes via two decrees. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)