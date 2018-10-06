FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 9:46 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Dubai says awards $172 million road contracts ahead of Expo 2020

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority said it has awarded construction contracts for roads, tunnels and bridges worth 630 million dirhams ($171 million) as part of the city’s infrastructure development plan ahead of the Expo 2020 world fair it is hosting in two years.

The Dubai Government Media Office made the announcement in a statement on its website, without identifying the winning companies.

-- Source Link: here

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Alexander Smith

