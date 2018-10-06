Dubai says awards $172 million road contracts ahead of Expo 2020

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority said it has awarded construction contracts for roads, tunnels and bridges worth 630 million dirhams ($171 million) as part of the city’s infrastructure development plan ahead of the Expo 2020 world fair it is hosting in two years.
The Dubai Government Media Office made the announcement in a statement on its website, without identifying the winning companies.
