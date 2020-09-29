Dubai's DFM says to launch equity derivatives platform

FILE PHOTO: Investors are seen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU said on Tuesday it plans to launch an equity derivatives platform as part of its diversification strategy.

The platform will be launched in October 2020 with futures contracts on five listed equities, the listed stock exchange said in a statement.

The contracts will include Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU and Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.