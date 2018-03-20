FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 20, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Dubai Investments to launch sharia-compliant Arkan Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments will lead a consortium of investors to launch Arkan Bank, a wholesale Islamic financial institution with an initial paid-up-capital of $100 million, the investment company said on Tuesday.

Arkan Bank, which will have an authorised share capital of $500 million, is applying to the Dubai Financial Services Authority for approval for a licence to operate as an Islamic financial institution, it said.

It plans to offer sharia-compliant banking services and investment products to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporates, and institutional clients.

“The bank will initially focus on the GCC region and subsequently build scale and reach across its business lines, products and geographies to become the top-tier Islamic wholesale bank in the region and global arena,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, chief executive of Dubai Investments, and the founder and chairman of Arkan Bank.

The bank plans to list its shares on NASDAQ Dubai within 12 months of its establishment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.