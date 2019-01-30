Financials
Dubai Investments Park postpones issue due to alternative funding options- statement

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments Park (DIP) has postponed its planned sukuk issue, citing the availability of more attractive funding alternatives, according to a statement issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

The park mandated five joint lead managers, including Citi and HSBC, for a series of investor meetings ahead of a planned five year U.S dollar Regulation S Sukuk, it said on January 23.

The sukuk was going to be used to refinance DIP’s outstanding notes, the statement said. The park will continue to monitor markets and plans to re-engage with investors at an appropriate time, the statement said.

DIP is a residential, commercial development, which includes a university, six schools and five operational hotels. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Tom Arnold)

