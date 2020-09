FILE PHOTO: General view of Dubai's cranes at a construction site in Dubai, UAE December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Dubai real estate market will continue to suffer over the next few years amid an “inherent oversupply situation”, said an analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

“We expect more downside especially in residential prices and rents,” Sapna Jagtiani, director for corporate ratings, told a virtual conference.