Nov 1 (Reuters) - Corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps agreed to be bought by a company backed by private equity Permira Funds in a deal valued at $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Carlyle Group and Neuberger Berman are selling their stake in Duff & Phelps, among others. (reut.rs/2h2QApZ)

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)