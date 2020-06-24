Duty free retailer Dufry cuts jobs to tackle coronavirus downturn

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Swiss duty free operator Dufry will reduce its personnel expenses by 20% to 30% this year, it said on Wednesday, as it tackles the plunge in sales caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which previously said it expects its sales to drop between 40% and 70% this year due to lower traveler numbers, said it was not possible to say how many jobs would be lost or which locations would be affected.

It plans to carry out the restructuring between June and October, with early retirements, and cuts to seasonal employment also planned. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)