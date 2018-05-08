FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Dufry Q1 core earnings jump on strong organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Airport retailer Dufry AG on Tuesday reported an organic growth of 7.1 percent and an 18.4 percent jump in first-quarter core earnings, driven by robust performance in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

“The positive market conditions seen throughout 2017 have continued in the first months of 2018 in all divisions,” Chief Executive Julian Diaz said.

The company said initial contributions from its cost-savings plan also helped earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jump 18.4 percent to 183.1 million Swiss francs ($182.5 million). Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.82 billion francs. ($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
