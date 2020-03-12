Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airport retailer Dufry trims jobs after coronavirus impact, sees no liquidity crunch

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Swiss travel retail group Dufry is cutting jobs, trimming costs and renegotiating rents after organic sales fell 3.8% through March 8 as the coronavirus pandemic hit global travel.

“We do not anticipate any liquidity problems during the crises,” Dufry said on Thursday. “The action plan is monitored on a weekly basis and includes initiatives to accelerate sales volumes, maintain gross profit margin levels, reduce personnel and other expenses as well as renegotiate rents.”

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below