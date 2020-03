March 12 (Reuters) - Airport retailer Dufry said on Thursday it has launched a programme to save 60 million Swiss francs ($64.2 million) after its organic sales slumped by 7.3% in February amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dufry, which has shops in airports in 65 countries, expects negative single-digit organic growth in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak will hit its operations, the Swiss company said. ($1 = 0.9348 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)