ETF News

Dufry Q1 turnover plunges on travel restrictions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Swiss duty free retailer Dufry reported on Thursday a 67% plunge in underlying first-quarter turnover to 460.3 million Swiss francs ($510 million), hit by travel restrictions to counter the pandemic.

The Basel-based company also confirmed its two cash flow scenarios for 2021 - an average monthly cash flow break-even for 2021 if turnover drops 40% and a cash burn of 40 million Swiss francs if turnover falls by 55%.

$1 = 0.9034 Swiss francs Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Veronica Snoj in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter

