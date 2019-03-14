Dufry sees organic growth improving in 2019

March 14 (Reuters) - Airport retailer Dufry said it expected organic sales to continue gradually improving over the year 2019 thanks to new concessions after it returned to growth in the fourth quarter.

Its full-year 2018 organic growth came to 2.7 percent, in line with its targets, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.3 percent to 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion).

Dufry warned, however, that conditions were challenging in South America amid strong devaluation of local currencies and that there was low short-term visibility for the global political and economic environment. ($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Maria Sheahan)