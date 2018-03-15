Uncertainty over dividend hits Dufry shares

March 15 (Reuters) - Shares in airport retailer Dufry AG dropped as much as 10 percent after it said on Thursday that it planned to resume regular dividend payments, but did not give any details.

Dufry said its board would propose a dividend for 2017, first time in 10 years.

“More details would be helpful as consensus dividend 17 expectations vary between CHF 0-3 per share,” said Baader Helvea analyst Volker Bosse in a note to clients.

Dufry’s full-year earnings before tax, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7.7 percent to 1.01 billion Swiss francs.

The Swiss-based company also reported 7.4 percent organic sales growth for the 2017 full-year, which came slightly above guidance of 7 percent it published in October.

“The positive market conditions seen throughout 2017 have continued in the first months of 2018 in all divisions with similar organic growth performance as in previous quarters, thus providing a good base for the start into the new reporting year”, Chief Executive Officer Julián Díaz said in a statement.

Dufry shares were down 6.3 percent as at 0936 GMT, at the bottom of Stoxx 600 index.