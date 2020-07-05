Dominion, Duke drop Atlantic Coast Pipeline project

July 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc and Duke Energy Corp said on Sunday the companies have cancelled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.

“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)