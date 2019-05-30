Duke Energy plans to decommission retired Florida nuclear plant by 2027

May 30 (Reuters) - Electric utility Duke Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to decommission its retired Florida nuclear plant by 2027, nearly 50 years sooner than originally scheduled.

The company said it is pursuing accelerated decommissioning as the trust fund that pays for the decommissioning is currently sufficient to accelerate the plant’s decommissioning without increasing customer bills.

The company said it has also completed the initial phase of decommissioning, placing the plant in an ideal condition to attract bidders to complete the work. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)