UPDATE 1-Duke Energy plans to decommission Florida nuke plant sooner than expected

May 30 (Reuters) - Electric utility Duke Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to decommission its retired Florida nuclear plant by 2027, nearly 50 years sooner than originally scheduled.

The company said the trust fund that pays for the decommissioning is currently sufficient to accelerate the move without increasing customer bills.

The company has completed the initial phase of decommissioning, placing the plant in an ideal condition to attract bidders to complete the work.

In 2013, Duke Energy had decided to retire reut.rs/2YQLPjA the plant, which is located at its 5,100-acre Crystal River Energy Complex on Florida's Gulf Coast about 85 miles north of Tampa.