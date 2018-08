Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Duke Energy Corp reported a 27 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by a rise in expenses.

The net income attributable to Duke fell to $500 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $686 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2O6R49I)

Total operating revenue rose to $5.64 billion from $5.56 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)