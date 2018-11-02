Duke Energy quarterly profit rises 13 percent

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Duke Energy Corp on Friday reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when it took an $84 million after-tax impairment charge.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $1.08 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $954 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2OmadDZ)

Total operating revenue rose to $6.63 billion from $6.48 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)