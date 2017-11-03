FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hurricane Irma weighs on Duke Energy's profit, forecast
November 3, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in an hour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on full-year forecast, segment revenue)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Utility company Duke Energy Corp on Friday trimmed its full-year earnings forecast after reporting a drop in third- quarter profit as its electricity business took a hit from disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma.

Duke, which delivers power to about 7.4 million U.S. customers, said operating revenue in its electric utilities and infrastructure unit fell 3.3 percent to $6.13 billion in the quarter. (bit.ly/2zcdgsK)

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving millions of Americans without power. The company has about 1.8 million customers in the state.

Duke Energy, which had previously forecast 2017 adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, shaved the upper end by 10 cents on Friday.

Total operating revenue slipped 1.5 percent to $6.48 billion.

Net income attributable to Duke Energy fell to $954 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.18 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

