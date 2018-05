May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Duke Energy Corp posted a 13.4 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $620 million, or 88 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, from $716 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 7.1 percent to $6.14 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)