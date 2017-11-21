Duke Energy not liable for pilot’s arrest near nuke plant – 4th Circuit

Duke Energy did not violate the civil rights of a glider pilot when the company called federal and local authorities to report that he was circling near the H. B. Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, South Carolina, a federal appeals court decided on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Duke was acting as a private corporate citizen when it reported its suspicions about Robin Fleming’s flight path – not a government agency that could violate Fleming’s civil rights.

