FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duke Energy not liable for pilot’s arrest near nuke plant – 4th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 21, 2017 / 2:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Duke Energy not liable for pilot’s arrest near nuke plant – 4th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Duke Energy did not violate the civil rights of a glider pilot when the company called federal and local authorities to report that he was circling near the H. B. Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, South Carolina, a federal appeals court decided on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Duke was acting as a private corporate citizen when it reported its suspicions about Robin Fleming’s flight path – not a government agency that could violate Fleming’s civil rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4fdGx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.