June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to $1.38 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company intends to offer 65.75 million shares in its IPO and has set a price range of $19-$21 per share, according to its regulatory filing here

The higher end of the target range gives the company a valuation of $8.41 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)