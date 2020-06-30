Dun & Bradstreet raises $1.7 billion in upsized IPO -source

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet raised $1.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) after it sold more stock than expected above its indicated price range, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The company priced 78.3 million shares at $22 per share, the source said. It was previously seeking to sell 65.75 million shares for between $19 and $21 per share.

The source requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Dun & Bradstreet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Chris Reese)