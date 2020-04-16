Furnishing retailer Dunelm gets access to coronavirus funding scheme

April 16 (Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer Dunelm said on Thursday the Bank of England has confirmed it was eligible to access funds under the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, as it drew down all available credit to see it through the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which said it has access to sufficient liquidity in case of prolonged store closures, said its executive management team took a voluntary 20% pay cut, while Chief Executive Nick Wilkinson has taken a 90% reduction. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)