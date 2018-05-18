FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 18, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

British retailer Dunelm appoints Laura Carr as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - British retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Friday it has appointed Laura Carr as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Carr, the current Group Financial Controller of Compass Group, will succeed Keith Down who announced his departure in February.

Dunelm, which appointed Nick Wilkinson, the former boss of Evans Cycles, as chief executive in February, said Down will leave the board slightly earlier than expected on May 24.

Carr will join the company in autumn, Dunelm said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.