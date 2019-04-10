Dunelm beats British retail gloom with online push

April 10 (Reuters) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc expects to top analysts forecasts for full-year profit after reporting a 12.5 percent rise in comparable sales for the third quarter, surging online demand helping it ride out a tough UK retail environment.

Dunelm, which sells home furnishing products including bedding and kitchen equipment out of more than 170 stores, said on Wednesday that like-for-like online sales surged 32.1 percent in the quarter ended March, while like-for-like store sales rose 9.8 percent.

Like many UK retailers eyeing developments in the Brexit process, however, the home furnishing retailer pointed to risks from political and economic uncertainty as it entered the final quarter of its financial year.