October 11, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dunelm posts flat quarterly revenue, warns of consumer spending slowdown

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group on Thursday reported revenue of 248.2 million pounds ($327.97 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 29, flat from a year ago after it withdrew from the Worldstores business.

Dunelm, which operates 169 super stores with over 30,000 products and four high street stores, also said it remains “cautious” about the months ahead due to market and consumer uncertainty. ($1 = 0.7568 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

