Sept 1 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm said on Tuesday sales have been strong in the last two months and the performance this year has been ahead of its initial expectations.

The company said total year-over-year sales growth jumped 59% in July, partly due to pent up demand following the store closures and the timing of its summer sale, and was up 24% in August. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)