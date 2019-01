Jan 7 (Reuters) - Homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc on Monday said it expects higher pretax profit for the first half of the year due to strong second quarter sales, boosted by its online business.

However, the company which operates 171 stores with more than 30,000 products, said it remains “cautious” about its full-year outlook due to ongoing uncertainty faced by consumers and businesses in the UK. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)