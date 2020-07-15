Dunelm sees lower annual profit as virus shut stores

July 15 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday it expects a lower annual pretax profit after its stores were shut due to the coronavirus-linked lockdown and continues to take a cautious view of the short to medium-term outlook.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, expects pretax profit between 105 million pounds ($132.08 million) and 110 million pounds for the year ended June 27, compared to 125.9 million pounds last year.