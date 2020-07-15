Company News
July 15, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dunelm sees lower annual profit as virus shut stores

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday it expects a lower annual pretax profit after its stores were shut due to the coronavirus-linked lockdown and continues to take a cautious view of the short to medium-term outlook.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, expects pretax profit between 105 million pounds ($132.08 million) and 110 million pounds for the year ended June 27, compared to 125.9 million pounds last year.

$1 = 0.7950 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below